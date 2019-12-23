MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 423% Higher This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 105.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 423% higher against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $110,396.00 and $4,249.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 162% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029103 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

