Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $2.76 on Top Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for $2.76 or 0.00036957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Bittrex and Kraken. Melon has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $207,298.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00181626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.01168606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025677 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00117057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, IDEX, Bittrex, Kraken, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

