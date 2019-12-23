Merculet Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinMex and IDEX. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $422,526.00 and $77,331.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,638,367,774 tokens. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinMex, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

