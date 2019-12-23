Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MESO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.96.

MESO stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $701.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

