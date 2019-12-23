Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Nomura

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by Nomura from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a $60.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of MU opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $55.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock worth $2,636,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

