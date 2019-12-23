Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF) has trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) earned a news sentiment score of 2.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) stock remained flat at $$46.03 during trading on Monday. Millicom International Cellular S has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

