Monarch Achieves Market Cap of $99,256.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Monarch token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, Monarch has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Monarch has a total market cap of $99,256.00 and approximately $35,121.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00182333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.01175731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,675,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

