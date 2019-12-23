Morgan Stanley Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $23.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 66.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62,772 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

