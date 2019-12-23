Morgan Stanley Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $209.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $285.00 price target on Lennox International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.64.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE LII opened at $243.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $193,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $313,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,691 shares of company stock worth $4,183,024 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.