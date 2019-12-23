Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,275,175.02 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.41, for a total value of $1,275,175.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,004,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,326,623.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $151.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,497. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 46.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on MORN. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
