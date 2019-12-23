Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,275,175.02 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.41, for a total value of $1,275,175.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,004,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,326,623.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $151.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,497. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 46.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MORN. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

