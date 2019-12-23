MyWish Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. MyWish has a market capitalization of $64,890.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00182333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.01175731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.