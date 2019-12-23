Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00006090 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Poloniex and Bleutrade. Namecoin has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $4,557.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,567.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.04 or 0.02592008 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00569874 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000497 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitsane, WEX, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, C-Patex, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.