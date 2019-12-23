National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $112,850.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,080 shares of company stock worth $431,877. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National General by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,493,000 after purchasing an additional 213,714 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National General by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 332,838 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of National General by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 151,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National General by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGHC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. 454,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,494. National General has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National General will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

