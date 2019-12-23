Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $187.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.86.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $150.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

