NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $446.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.22. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Equities analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 70.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 63,875 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter worth $2,990,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the third quarter worth $1,214,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

