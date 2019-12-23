Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NKE traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.04. 6,349,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike by 685.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

