NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Nomura cut shares of NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NINOY. ValuEngine raised shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. NIKON CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. NIKON CORP/ADR had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKON CORP/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIKON CORP/ADR

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

