Nimiq Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Nimiq has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $110,020.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,568.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.01771469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.02599413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00560654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00627094 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00055381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00395546 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,033,675,682 coins and its circulating supply is 5,125,425,682 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

