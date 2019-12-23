NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the second quarter worth about $144,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.64. 120,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,307. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.95.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

