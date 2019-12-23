Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Niobay Metals Inc (CVE:NBY)’s share price shot up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, 1,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and a P/E ratio of -15.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY)

Niobay Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. The company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium property that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the Province of Ontario. The company was formerly known as MDN Inc and changed its name to Niobay Metals Inc in September 2016.

