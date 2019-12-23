Niobio Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $127.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $62,017.00 and approximately $127.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

