Niobium Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 49.1% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $1,120.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00181956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.01178632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00117174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,227,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

