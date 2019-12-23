NIX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $79,781.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $18.94 and $13.77. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $79,781.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,590.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.01766257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.66 or 0.02591199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00557557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00625561 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00022828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00055082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00387551 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

