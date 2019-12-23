Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
NHYDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.
NHYDY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
