Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

NHYDY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

