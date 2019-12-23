NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $30.84, 7,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,097,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,000.

