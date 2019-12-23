Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBLN. ValuEngine raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

OBLN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 280,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.72. Obalon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.48% and a negative return on equity of 228.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Obalon Therapeutics news, CEO William J. Plovanic acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,297.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

