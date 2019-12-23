Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBSV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of OBSV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. Obseva has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. AXA lifted its position in Obseva by 7.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

