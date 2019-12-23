Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OBSV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of OBSV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. Obseva has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. AXA lifted its position in Obseva by 7.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
About Obseva
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.