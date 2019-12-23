OKB Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.45 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $51.45 million and $78.75 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00033950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.82 or 0.06424724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000280 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

