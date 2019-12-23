Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

