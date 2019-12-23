Open Trading Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $220.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $16,359.00 and $220.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01172701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00117218 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

