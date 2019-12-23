Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 120,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,014. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 65.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $140,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.