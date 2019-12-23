Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 120,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,014. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $140,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
