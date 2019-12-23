Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.31, 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.02% of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

