Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00182333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.01175731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

