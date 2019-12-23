Perlin (PERL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Perlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Perlin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $920,535.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00183266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.01181559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00118553 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

