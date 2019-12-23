Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 610 ($8.02).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petrofac to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Petrofac stock opened at GBX 377.30 ($4.96) on Thursday. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 393.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 407.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.

In other news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54). Also, insider Andrea Abt bought 1,271 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

