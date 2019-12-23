Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $208,480.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00586218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00230605 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004627 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085223 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

