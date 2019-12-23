Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $553.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptohub. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $659,813.00 and approximately $553.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00067441 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00591950 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000973 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,284,741 coins and its circulating supply is 414,024,305 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

