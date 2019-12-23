Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Analysts predict that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report $1.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year sales of $5.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $6.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polarityte.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other Polarityte news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,418 shares of company stock valued at $148,579 in the last 90 days. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $24,884,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter valued at about $2,835,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter worth about $353,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 272,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polarityte (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.