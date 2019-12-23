Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.97 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00014542 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. Polis has a market cap of $9.97 million and $19,852.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,044,850 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.