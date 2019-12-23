Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,233.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,228.33 ($16.16).

POLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($15.00) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Numis Securities downgraded Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of LON POLY traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,148 ($15.10). 2,077,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.22. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

