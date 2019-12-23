PopularCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $190,415.00 and $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00554547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000911 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085228 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008311 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,983,964,597 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

