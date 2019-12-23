Primecoin Price Hits $0.0386 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $11,645.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,101,651 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.