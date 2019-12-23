Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.92 and last traded at $100.95, 1,237 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $100.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.