Project Pai Hits One Day Volume of $408,927.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $408,927.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, Huobi and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00037597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $492.05 or 0.06468816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00029915 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,641,483,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,034,362 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, BitForex and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.