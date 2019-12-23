ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.45, 440 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 63.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

