ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) Shares Down 0.7%

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.71 and last traded at $65.85, 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 in the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 by 35.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.