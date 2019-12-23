ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

In other ProShares UltraShort Financials news, insider Arthur Wayne 4,675,237 shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 511.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.40% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

