Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 288,487 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $15.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $632.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,351,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 25.9% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,065,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 376.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 970,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

