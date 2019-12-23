Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 288,487 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $15.85.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $632.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,351,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 25.9% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,065,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 376.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 970,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
