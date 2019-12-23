PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Shares Up 0.4%

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, 2,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

