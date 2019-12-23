qiibee (QBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $498,010.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a market capitalization of $498,010.00 and approximately $984.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 52.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00182795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.01178114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118081 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,772,166 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

